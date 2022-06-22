PICO-ITX board offers 4K resolution for graphics suitable for medical imaging

Display Technology have just added the latest PICO-V2K4, to their embedded portfolio. Part of the AMD RYZEN V2000 embedded Processor family from AAEON has been designed to cater for Medical Imaging, Industrial Automation and Embedded Gaming. The new PICO board offers 4K resolution graphics through its dual LAN chip, 4 display ports, and on-board TPM.

AAEONs PICO-ITX range are known for their efficient performance and expansion options, designed to excel the range the new PICO-V2K4 not only offers AMD Radeon graphics and 7nm processing technology, but also rich expansion options, the PICO-V2K4’s M.2 2280 M-key allows applications to operate faster and enable greater system memory. With up to 32GB of LPDDR4x on board memory, the PICO-V2K4 can hit clock speeds of up to 3733 MHz while maintaining a low operating voltage.

Enhanced medical imaging

Up to 7 Compute Units, along with its edge AI inferencing capabilities, users have the potential to utilise AI in diagnostic imaging through object detection for x-rays and MRI scans.

In addition to this, its superior computing power can enhance the performance of remote medical diagnostic applications, allowing for safe and efficient treatment in the time of COVID-19.

Increased efficiency for automated industrial applications

The PICO-V2K4 provides users with an unprecedented CPU performance through the AMD RYZEN V2718 or V2516 processor, featuring up to 8 cores, while maintaining a thermal design point range of 10~25W.

Add to this the PICO-V2K4’s 4 serial ports (RS232/422/485), up to 64GB NVMe storage, and an M.2 2280 M key port and it is easy to see its potential in automated manufacturing applications requiring power, sophistication, and expansion options for accessory modules.

Click here to view the new PICO-V2K4 board

www.displaytechnology.co.uk