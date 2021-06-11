Pickering’s Range of PXI RF & Microwave Switching Modules

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for electronic test and verification, announced that it now offers all its RF & Microwave PXI products that operate at 3GHz or above in optional PXIe format.

This includes the recently released 40/42-785C (PXI / PXIe) range of microwave multiplexers that offer a maximum frequency of 67GHz in both SP4T and SP6T form factors.

Pickering has a continuous R&D program, introducing many new and innovative products each year, and now offers a catalog of over 1,000 PXI products. The most recent designs are being released simultaneously in both PXI and PXIe formats. Because the software and hardware functionality between PXI and PXIe versions is identical, the company has already been able to port several hundred of its current PXI modules to the PXIe format, now including 211 RF & Microwave modules.

Comments Pickering’s Switching Product Manager, Steve Edwards: “PXI will continue to be an important platform for products that do not require the bandwidth that PXIe offers, and Pickering is committed to both formats with our typical 15 to 20-year product support. If test engineers need a specific Pickering PXI product in PXIe, please let us know, and we will accelerate that introduction.”