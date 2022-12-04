Pickering launches new reed relays at Electronica ’22 adding to portfolio of over 1000 catalogue devices

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which is said to have pioneered miniaturization and high-performance reed relays for over 50 years, exhibited at Electronica, Europe’s largest electronics exhibition, on booth 161 in hall A3, Messe München, Munich, Germany 15-18 November.

The company launched a new variant of its high voltage Series 104 SIL/SIP reed relay family with optional electrostatic shielding between the switch and the coil; helping to minimize noise between the coil drive and high voltage circuits. Further parts with electrostatic shielding are planned for launch early in 2023.

Also on display at Electronica were other recently announced products including Series 113RF miniature, coax reed relays for RF signal switching up to 3GHz, and high-voltage, long-life Series 67 SIL dry reed relays now rated up to 200W and up to 10 kV stand-off, 7.5 kV switching, suitable for big physics, EV battery testing and medical applications.

Commented Keith Moore, CEO at Pickering Electronics: “When used correctly, a reed relay is a superbly reliable device. The switch contacts are hermetically sealed so do not suffer from oxidation or contamination that affects electromechanical devices with their open contacts. Pickering is always pushing at the edges of technology to get more performance in a smaller package.”

Pickering offers over 1000 standard reed relays and is continuously innovating. The company pioneered magnetic screening to avoid relays stacked in close proximity from affecting close neighbours. The company also invented SoftCenter™ Technology which is used to alleviate any stress on the reed switch, increasing reliability. And the company has developed some of the smallest devices in the world with its ultra-high density 4mm2 1 amp switching products that stack on a 4mm x 4mm pitch, allowing the highest packing density currently available in the industry.

