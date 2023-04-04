Pickering Interfaces to demo EV BMS test rig at Battery Tech Expo 2023, UK

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its Battery Management System (BMS) test demo on stand B42 in Hall 2 at Battery Tech Expo 2023 at The Silverstone Wing International Conference & Exhibition Centre at Silverstone Circuit, UK on 20th April 2023.

The battery industry is going through a power revolution, with tech companies investing heavily in the next generation of battery development and energy storage. Now in its sixth year, Battery Tech Expo is described as the leading event for the UK’s battery industry, bringing together professionals from across the advanced battery technology and energy storage sectors. The event will showcase the latest products, technologies and services spanning battery management systems, EV batteries, battery storage, battery development, and commercial and mobile power devices.

Outlining the BMS test demo, Paul Bovingdon, simulation product manager at Pickering, explained: “With increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective testing and validation of Battery Management Systems (BMS). Using modular, PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages in BMS test, including flexibility to optimize the test system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”

The BMS test demo includes the following Pickering products:

41-752A-011 PXI Battery Simulator – simulates batteries in a stacked architecture

40-190B-002 PXI Fault Insertion – simulates cell shorts and broken wires

40-297A-050 PXI Precision Resistor – simulates battery load

42-297A-150 PXIe Programmable Resistor – tests BMS isolation resistance check

41-743-001 PXI Programmable Power Supply – simulates battery charger

43-920-001 PXI Embedded Controller

42-925-001 PXIe 18-slot Chassis

For more details, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com/bms

In addition to its BMS test demo, Pickering will also highlight the following products on stand B42 in Hall 2 at Battery Tech Expo 2023, UK:

PXI & LXI high voltage switching solutions.

PXI fault insertion, programmable resistor and thermocouple simulation modules.

Supporting cables and connectors

eBIRST Switching System Test Tools – designed to simplify system fault-finding by quickly testing the system and graphically identifying the faulty relay.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com