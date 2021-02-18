Pickering Interfaces launches industry’s highest bandwidth general purpose PXI matrix

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched the industry’s highest bandwidth general purpose PXI matrix.

Available in 16×8, 2-pole, or high-density 32×8, 2-pole switching configurations, the matrix modules offer bandwidths ranging from 35MHz to 70MHz depending upon path selected and a VSWR <1.5:1 to 85MHz.

The modules are in two-slot PXI (model 40-588) or PXIe (model 42-588) formats and are constructed using telecommunication grade electromechanical relays capable of hot or cold switching up to 2A at 220VDC/250VAC. Every signal has an accompanying analog ground connection on the front panel connectors for interfacing with cabling accessories. Simple matrix expansion is facilitated by two groups of front panel Y-axis connections on the 32×8 variant.

Comments Pickering’s Switching Product Manager, Steve Edwards: “The 40/42-588 modules’ increased bandwidth provides compatibility with higher frequency test signals. With careful matrix design and isolation switching, a high switching capacity can still be offered while maintaining excellent RF performance. These modules also offer electrically compatible replacement of another vendor’s legacy VXI switching product. This compatibility is part of Pickering’s VXI to PXI replacement program.”

The new 40/42-588 high capacity, high bandwidth switching matrix modules are suitable for upgrades to legacy systems or new automated test equipment (ATE) designs in demanding automotive and defense applications. The modules are supported by Pickering’s eBIRST™ diagnostic test tools. Like all Pickering’s products, the 40/42-588 modules carry a three-year warranty, and come with spare relays that allows customers—with appropriate training—to do repairs on-site, minimising system downtime. A range of interconnect accessories are also available to support the 40/42-588 family.