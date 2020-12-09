Pickering Interfaces announces Partner Program with System Integrators for test solutions

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has launched its Pickering Partner Program, which is designed to ensure that customers get the support they need from the best available systems integrator in their region for their application or requirements.

“Customers are working on more complex and diverse systems, and they may need a more complete product or service offering than we can provide,” explains Joe Woodford, Pickering Interfaces’ International Sales and Partner Program Manager. “The Pickering Partner Program will enable end customers in manufacturing sectors such as defense, aerospace, automotive and semiconductor, to capitalise on Pickering’s technology and utilise the systems and technology expertise of a systems integrator which is most closely matched to their application or requirement.”

Customers are encouraged to visit www.pickeringtest.com/partner-program/partners, where they can apply a number of filters – region, technology, market, product, software – which will lead them to the most appropriate Pickering Partner. The page currently contains links to approaching 30 systems integrators who have signed up for the program in the USA, Asia and Europe. Pickering has thoroughly evaluated all partners – many of them have been Pickering customers for many years. By signing up for the Pickering Partner Program, they are formalising an existing relationship.

Systems integrator Partners will benefit from a closer contractual agreement with Pickering. They will have access to a number of resources and tools to help them deliver the best overall solution for their customers. Adds Woodford: “Our philosophy is based on three pillars: Design, Deploy, Sustain. We want our Partners to be closely involved in the design discussions with customers and help in the deployment stage as they will ultimately deliver turnkey systems based on our technology. Our main goal is to improve the customer experience.” More details about the program can be found at www.pickeringtest.com/partner.