Pickering Electronics launches smallest HV reed relay

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has launched industry’s smallest high voltage relay. Housed in the miniture SIL/SIP package, new Series 131 reed relays have a footprint of just 12.5mm x 3.7mm and a height of 6.6mm and deliver a minimum stand-off of 1500V.

Featuring a choice of 3, 5 or 12 volt coils, with optional internal diode, Series 131 reed relays are available in the 1 Form A (energize to make) SPST N.O. configuration, and can switch up to 0.7 amps, 10 watts. Devices are ideal for cable testers, mixed signal/semiconductor testers, backplane testers, high voltage instrumentation, in-circuit test equipment or other HV applications.

Commented Keith Moore, CEO, Pickering Electronics: “Pickering Series 131 miniature SIL reed relays utilise vacuumed, sputtered ruthenium reed switches which have a superb low level performance, making them an excellent choice where a wide range of signals are involved. The range is based on our long-established Series 113 style of plastic package that incorporates an internal mu-metal magnetic screen to enable high packing density, and Pickering’s SoftCenter® construction which protects the reed switch.”

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering’s Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

Pickering Electronics is part of the privately-owned Pickering Group of companies; made up of three electronics manufacturers, including Pickering Interfaces who design and manufacture modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect who design and manufacture cables and connectors.

