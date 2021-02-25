Pickering Electronics’ high performance reed relays available through Anglia

Anglia Components, the UK’s leading independent authorised distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components has signed a distribution agreement with Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years.

Anglia Components is stocking Pickering’s range of instrumentation-grade relays including popular, innovative ranges such as the ultra-high density 4mm2 family that stack on a 4mm x 4mm footprint and the newly-released Series 131 high voltage mini-SIL / SIP devices which have a minimum stand-off of 1500V.

Comments Pickering CEO Keith Moore: “Anglia is the perfect partner for Pickering and we are developing a very synergistic relationship. Anglia is renowned for exceptional customer service and comprehensive technical support, and possesses a wealth of experience and a thorough understanding of the electronics industry.”

Adds Steve Rawlings, CEO of Anglia Components: “We are delighted to add Pickering’s class-leading reed relay product range to our broad component portfolio. Pickering’s products have a reputation for exceptional performance and high reliability, suiting the needs of our customer base.”

Pickering is known for its innovation in reed relays which use instrumentation-grade reed switches with vacuum-sputtered ruthenium plating to ensure stable, long life up to 5×109operations. Formerless coil construction and SoftCenter™ technology also help to increase reliability and robustness, while the use of Mu-metal magnetic screening (either external or internal), enables ultra-high PCB side-by-side packing densities with minimal magnetic interaction, saving significant cost and space. Also, Pickering’s reed relays are 100% tested for all operating parameters including dynamic contact wave-shape analysis with full data scrutiny to maintain consistency.