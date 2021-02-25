Pickering Electronics’ high performance reed relays available through Anglia

2 days ago Distribution, News 263 Views

Anglia Components, the UK’s leading independent authorised distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components has signed a distribution agreement with Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years.

Anglia Components is stocking Pickering’s range of instrumentation-grade relays including popular, innovative ranges such as the ultra-high density 4mm2 family that stack on a 4mm x 4mm footprint and the newly-released Series 131 high voltage mini-SIL / SIP devices which have a minimum stand-off of 1500V.

Comments Pickering CEO Keith Moore: “Anglia is the perfect partner for Pickering and we are developing a very synergistic relationship. Anglia is renowned for exceptional customer service and comprehensive technical support, and possesses a wealth of experience and a thorough understanding of the electronics industry.”

Adds Steve Rawlings, CEO of Anglia Components: “We are delighted to add Pickering’s class-leading reed relay product range to our broad component portfolio. Pickering’s products have a reputation for exceptional performance and high reliability, suiting the needs of our customer base.”

Pickering is known for its innovation in reed relays which use instrumentation-grade reed switches with vacuum-sputtered ruthenium plating to ensure stable, long life up to 5×109operations. Formerless coil construction and SoftCenter™ technology also help to increase reliability and robustness, while the use of Mu-metal magnetic screening (either external or internal), enables ultra-high PCB side-by-side packing densities with minimal magnetic interaction, saving significant cost and space. Also, Pickering’s reed relays are 100% tested for all operating parameters including dynamic contact wave-shape analysis with full data scrutiny to maintain consistency.

Check Also

Passive matrix OLED displays from DATA MODUL for industrial applications

DATA MODUL offers compact PMOLEDs for industrial applications with its passive matrix OLED product offerings …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom