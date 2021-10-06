Pickering delivers clear, comprehensive new information resource

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has completely revamped the datasheets of its entire range of reed relays, providing more information in a clearer format with interactive links to further useful content.

New information includes additional environmental specs, mechanical characteristics and relay weights, plus RF plots for coaxial relays, showing VSWR, isolation and insertion loss. Instead of being ‘squashed’ onto two pages – a legacy of printed datasheets – the specifications and relay details are more clearly laid out, especially the mechanical drawings.

The new designed-for-digital datasheets include interactive links to relevant technical applications information and content, including a summary document entitled ‘10 key benefits of Pickering Reed Relays’ and a comparison table to similar products from Pickering.

Comments Pickering CEO Keith Moore: “It’s easy to overlook so-called ‘simple’ components such as reed relays, so we decided to make all our experience available to designers as easily as possible, so they make the correct choice.”

Pickering’s new reed relay datasheets are available to view and download at:

https://www.pickeringrelay.com/data-sheets/

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering’s Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

Pickering Electronics is part of the privately-owned Pickering Group; made up of three electronics manufacturers, including Pickering Interfaces who design and manufacture modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect who design and manufacture cables and connectors.

Editors please contact:

Poppy Moore

Marketing Communications Manager

Pickering Electronics Ltd.

poppy.moore@pickeringrelay.com

Tel: +44 1255 428141

www.pickeringrelay.com

Or Agency:

Nick Foot

PR Director

BWW Communications

Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Tel: +44 1491-636393

www.bwwcomms.com