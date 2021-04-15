Pickering delivers clear, comprehensive new information resource

Interactive datasheets revealed – packed with more information – clear and easy to read

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has completely revamped the datasheets of its entire range of reed relays, providing more information in a clearer format with interactive links to further useful content.

New information includes additional environmental specs, mechanical characteristics and relay weights, plus RF plots for coaxial relays, showing VSWR, isolation and insertion loss. Instead of being ‘squashed’ onto two pages – a legacy of printed datasheets – the specifications and relay details are more clearly laid out, especially the mechanical drawings.

The new designed-for-digital datasheets include interactive links to relevant technical applications information and content, including a summary document entitled ‘10 key benefits of Pickering Reed Relays’ and a comparison table to similar products from Pickering.

Comments Pickering CEO Keith Moore: “It’s easy to overlook so-called ‘simple’ components such as reed relays, so we decided to make all our experience available to designers as easily as possible, so they make the correct choice.”

Pickering’s new reed relay datasheets are available to view and download at:

https://www.pickeringrelay.com/data-sheets/