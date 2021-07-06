Pharrowtech 60GHz high speed wireless evaluation board launches in next step to offering first viable fibre alternative

Pharrowtech which designs and develops mmWave hardware and software for next-generation wireless applications, has announced the availability of its first generation evaluation board.

This kit will allow telecom vendors to test the capabilities of Pharrowtech’s mmWave RFIC technology and its suitability for delivering gigabit-speed broadband access to non-viable locations as a low-cost, easy-to-install alternative to fibre. It can also be used to assess compatibility with other applications requiring low power and ultrafast, low latency wireless connectivity. The Pharrowtech mmWave RFIC technology can be paired with Renesas’ RWM605x family of baseband wireless modems to deliver a full chipset solution. This combination will allow vendors to evaluate multi-gigabit performance for their next generation wireless access solutions.

The worldwide demand for broadband and higher internet speeds is accelerating, yet today’s technology is incapable of fulfilling global needs. While fibre delivers high speeds, it has proven to be prohibitively expensive and disruptive to deploy. The mmWave 60GHz unlicensed spectrum band offers an alternative capable of delivering reliable gigabit data speeds similar to fibre at a fraction of the deployment and ownership costs.

Pharrowtech designs and develops RFIC hardware and associated software that caters to the 60GHz mmWave band, suitable for low power, high-volume applications. It has proven to deliver a much more reliable and robust service than other similar products on the market, making it viable for residential and business wireless use.

Marco Bello, Pharrowtech VP Marketing and Product Management, said: “Over the last two years we have been laser focused on developing a product that is robust and reliable, capable of delivering consistent high throughput which is comparable to fibre. This is essential to remove the barriers to enabling ubiquitous, low-cost and high speed internet to everyone. We have already received significant interest from key industry players and today’s platform launch means service providers, ODM/OEMs will be able to evaluate the full potential of our technology for themselves. We will soon announce our first field trial with significant partners including a leading service provider”.

Pharrowtech was founded in 2018 as a spin off from imec, where the founding team led CMOS IP generation and prototype development in mmWave wireless systems for more than 15 years. In 2019, the company secured more than €6 million in seed funding from imec-Xpand, Bloc Ventures and the KBC Focus Fund.