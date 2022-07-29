Performance at minimum space: Panasonic‘s Wi-Fi Modul PAN9520 in the Rutronik Wireless portfolio

The Panasonic PAN9520 is a 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n embedded Wi-Fi module based on Espressif’s ESP32-S2. This highly integrated, low power, single-core Wi-Fi microcontroller SoC incorporates a high-performance Xtensa 32-bit LX7 CPU. It is also designed for security and cost efficiency while maintaining high performance. The integrated chip antenna and QSPI memory make the PAN9520 suitable for a wide range of stand-alone and host-controlled applications. It is one of the smallest devices on the market (24 mm x 13 mm x 3.1 mm) and enables a wide range of peripherals via interfaces such as full-speed USB OTG, SPI,UART, and I²C, among others. The module is available either as a 4 MB Flash version with 2 MBPSRAM or as a 1 MB Flash version without PSRAM. Application areas include building automation, medical technology, and robotics, as well as smart city infrastructures. The Panasonic PAN9520 is available at www.rutronik24.com.

Panasonic combines a high-performance CPU, a baseband processor (BB), a high-sensitivity wireless radio, a ROM bootloader, and a medium access controller (MAC) in the PAN9520. It also contains an encryption unit, chip-internal SRAM as well as module-internal QSPI flash, and PSRAM (4 MB flash version). The module guarantees a secure data connection thanks to BIP, CCMP, TKIP, WAPI, WEP, and an AES accelerator. The integrated quartz ensures connection performance over the entire service life and at a temperature range from -40 °C to 85 °C. Simultaneous support of Access Point and Station Mode ensures easy setup of multiple Wi-Fi connections from the module to smart devices and home network routers.

The Espressif Integrated Development Framework (ESP-IDF) enables the development of software for a wide range of applications using a large selection of program examples.

Further features:

802.11mc – Fine Time Measurement

Output 19.5 dBm at IEEE 802.11b @1 Mbps

Sensitivity -97 dBm at IEEE 802.11b @1 Mbps

Power consumption 190 mA Tx, 68 mA Rx, 310 mA Tx peak

Voltage range: 3 V to 3.6 V

For more information about the Panasonic PAN9520 and a direct ordering option, please visit the e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.