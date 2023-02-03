Percepio to support new PX5 RTOS with Tracealyzer tool

Percepio, a provider of observability for critical edge software, has teamed up with PX5 to support the launch of a new real-time operating system (RTOS). PX5 has been set up by Bill Lamie, the former chief technology officer of Express Logic and architect of the Nucleus and ThreadX (Azure RTOS) real-time operating systems.

The industrial-grade PX5 RTOS is an advanced, fifth generation RTOS designed for the most demanding embedded applications. The PX5 RTOS features a native implementation of the industry standard POSIX pThreads API as well as best-of-class size, performance, safety, and security. In addition to the native POSIX pThread support with semaphores and message queues, the PX5 RTOS also offers real-time extensions such as event flags, fast queues, tick timers, memory management, and more.

PX5 enables a wide range of software stacks, both open source and commercial, to run on real-time embedded IoT platforms. All of this results in reduced time-to-market, improved firmware quality, and portability across platforms that help enhance device maker’s firmware development investment.

PX5 will integrate the Percepio Tracealyzer trace recorder, and Percepio will support the new PX5 RTOS with a commercially available version.

“PX5 RTOS is purpose built to deliver benefits across all IoT sectors including commercial and safety critical applications,” said Bill Lamie, President, PX5. “We are excited to partner with Percepio, a leader in embedded run-time system visualization. It’s hard to correct an issue if you can’t see it. With Tracealyzer, developers can see exactly what is taking place before a system crash. Developers can also leverage this visualization to better understand the firmware, which makes it easier to enhance and optimize its operation. Once you use Tracealyzer, you won’t want to develop without it!”

“Being part of the launch of PX5 is exciting for Percepio,” said Johan Kraft, founder and CTO of Percepio. “pThreads is a valuable tool to embedded real-time engineers and combined with the other features in PX5 will supercharge the ability of Tracealyzer to monitor the performance of software running on all kinds of embedded systems across the IoT.”

The trace recorder in Tracealyzer 4.6 is designed to be easy to port to platforms such as PX5 to provide efficient monitoring of deployed IoT systems and tracing of multi-core systems. It allows developers to capture long software traces, spanning hours or even days, for example for burn-in testing or profiling, or when looking for rare errors.

A trace snapshot feature also works with DevAlert, Percepio’s cloud service for monitoring deployed IoT devices. DevAlert customers can see their device issues in the field and download traces of the issues into Tracealyzer for easier debugging.

