Percepio brings big debugging boost for Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX developers

Percepio, a leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), has improved support for Microsoft Azure and Azure RTOS ThreadX in Tracealyzer, two enhancements that will ease the development and debugging of Azure IoT systems.

As part of the improvements, Percepio has integrated its trace recorder in ThreadX, adding support for streaming recording where trace data is sent continuously to the host system and stored there. For ThreadX users, this means they can now capture much longer software traces, spanning hours or even days, e.g., for burn-in testing or profiling, or when looking for rare errors. Streaming support also enables live visualization, i.e., displaying the trace in real time while it is recorded.

Furthermore, Percepio Tracealyzer has been enhanced to work with DevAlert, Percepio’s cloud service for monitoring deployed IoT devices, running on Azure. DevAlert customers deploying on Azure can now see their device issues, and download and analyse the attached software traces, directly in Tracealyzer.

“The increasing importance of IoT data streams calls for observability, all the way into the device software where the data is produced. Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX provides a solid platform for Azure IoT applications that is growing strongly in capabilities and popularity. We are thrilled to contribute with Tracealyzer, providing improved observability into Azure RTOS applications during development,” said Percepio CEO Johan Kraft.

“We are also really excited about the new Azure cloud support in Percepio DevAlert, enabling observability of IoT device issues in the field. This includes early warnings and full insight into the software behaviour of deployed devices for safeguarding the data stream and service availability of Azure IoT applications.”

“The new streaming support will be a big debugging boost for Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX developers, and DevAlert’s Azure support is an important addition to the growing family of services available for Azure,” said Tony Shakib, general manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft.

The improved Azure support will be available in the upcoming Tracealyzer v4.6 release.