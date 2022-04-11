PCI 5.x certification for ultra-secure PIN entry through large format touch screens

Zytronic has launched an ultra-secure version of its rugged, customised touch screens that supports PIN entry applications available via its development partner, Cryptera. Its full range of CryptoTouch PIN-on-Glass products has recently attained international level 5 certification from the PCI (Payment Card Industry) Security Standards Council. The PCI 5.x approval covers 12 customisable touch screen sizes, ranging from 5” to 27”. The technology enables authenticated payments to be handled entirely via the touch screen without the need for a separate mechanical encrypting PIN pad (EPP). Uses include various transactional and self-service payment applications such as ATMs, financial kiosks, forecourt payment, parking, ticketing, and quick-service restaurants.

The CryptoTouch solution is approved for offline and online transactions and can be combined with a secure card reader and an NFC reader for contactless payments. All modules hold PCI 5.x certification and both card readers are EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) approved and hold international card scheme approvals. CryptoTouch with Zytronic touch screens have already been successfully used together in ATMs for a European bank.

“We are excited to bring this new PCI 5.x certified CryptoTouch solution to market and expand the opportunities for Cryptera and our customers,” says Stig Gudmundsen, director of Cryptera sales & marketing. “We are working on several CryptoTouch projects targeting next-generation payment solutions for both the ATM industry and unattended payment.”

Ian Crosby, sales & marketing director at Zytronic, added: “A separate mechanical encrypting PIN pad for authentication increases system cost and can spoil the sleek, clean lines that kiosk designers and users are increasingly seeking. In addition, mechanical keypads, which can harbour dirt and harmful bacteria, are difficult to clean and disinfect. With CryptoTouch Cryptera and Zytronic have successfully overcome these challenges while meeting the exacting standards of PCI and EMV. Customers can be secure in the knowledge that the hygienic and easy to clean Cryptotouch solution has the backing of two leaders in the self-service industry.”