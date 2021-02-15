PCAP support tool easyANALYZER 4.11 now available for new controller series and firmware versions

DATA MODUL, one of the world’s leaders in display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions, presents the easyANALYZER 4.11 which is the latest version of the company’s own PCAP support and tuning tool.

The easyANALYZER helps users define, align and change the settings and parameters of their touch displays on their own, regardless of whether they are using a touch controller from MICROCHIP or ILITEK. In addition, the latest software version easyANALYZER 4.11 is compatible not only with new controller variants but also with new firmware versions. This means that (among other things) all maXTouch USB boards, including the mXT640T/U, mXT2952T2 or ILITEK ILI2510, can now be recognised and parametrised as usual. Operation of future controller upgrades such as the mXT2952TD will also be simplified.

“With the easyANALYZER 4.11, DATA MODUL offers a unique, controller-independent tool enabling not just the fine tuning of PCAP systems but also a fast communication with our application engineers. Our tool helps customers to significantly simplify and accelerate the realisation of their projects”, explains Markus Hell, Head of Product Management for Touch Solutions at DATA MODUL.

The implementation of PCAP technologies in a display is hardly a trivial process. The influence of conductive noises in touch sensor capacitive fields are visible, in most cases, only in the overall system. Also, every controller communicates differently applying different protocols. The easyANALYZER 4.11 helps to ideally align the overall system to the relevant application area. It independently recognises the implemented (USB) controller and the pre-defined settings. Via the intuitive graphic user interface, these can be visualized with a standardised Look & Feel and can even individually be customised. Changes, for example to the sensitivity (touch threshold) or the definition of the number of touch events (multiple fingers) can be easily realised with the dynamic GUI. The final settings can then be archived for production.

