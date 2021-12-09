Particularly accurate measurement with reduced form factor: XENSIVTM PAS CO2 sensor from Infineon at Rutronik

The XENSIVTM PAS CO2 sensor dispenses the need for a large number of optical components and is less susceptible to interference. Ispringen, December 2021 – Less susceptible to interference: the XENSIV™ PAS CO2 sensor uses the principle of photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS), which enables a significant reduction in form factor and at the same time a lower purchase price. Since PAS, in contrast to the established NDIR technology, dispenses with a large number of optical components, the sensor’s susceptibility to interference is reduced. The combination of a small form factor (13.8 x 14 x 7.5 mm) and SMD technology enables easier integration into volume applications. The XENSIVTM PAS CO2 is ideally suited for use in demand-controlled ventilation systems, air conditioning and air purifiers, indoor air quality monitors, CO2 ventilation alarms and emission controls, and IoT / smart home / smart city management. The Infineon range is available at www.rutronik24.com.

Using advanced compensation and self-calibration algorithms, the sensor has a durable and consistently high measurement quality. The accuracy for measurements in a range from 0 to 10,000 ppm (specified) is ±30 ppm or ±3 percent of the measured value.

The Xensiv™ PAS CO2 Sensor2Go Evaluation Kit and the Xensiv™ PAS CO2 Mini Evaluation Board are two development components provided by Infineon. The Sensor2Go evaluation kit impresses with simple plug&play via micro-USB cable, whereas the Mini Evaluation Board is a low-cost way to integrate the sensor on development boards using a standard pin header.

Further features:

• Voltage range: 12 V (emitter) and 3.3 V (other components)

• Power consumption: 30 mW @ 1 measurement per minute

• Sensor output: CO2 concentration in ppm

• Interface: I2C, UART, PWM