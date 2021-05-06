Parker Expands Thermal Interface Materials Offering with THERM-A-GAPTM GEL 75, a New 7.5 W/m-K Single Component Dispensable Thermal Gel

The Chomerics division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has announced the launch of THERM-A-GAP GEL 75, a 7.5 W/m-K single component dispensable thermal interface material designed for high performance applications.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 is a single component, gel material best suited for today’s high-powered electronics applications. When applied to a heat generating component, THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 provides minimal stress and pressure due to its low compression force and represents the highest thermal conductivity dispensable available from Parker Chomerics. Its flow rate is nearly 3x faster than the next closest performing material in the THERM-A-GAP family.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 is best suited for high volume, automated production, specifically found in telecommunications equipment, automotive safety electronics modules, power supplies, and memory and power modules.

The opportunity for automation is a significant advantage for THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 over thermal gap pads because gel dispensing systems allow for support of multiple size and thickness requirements with a single system configuration. While thermal gap pad placement can be automated to an extent, the equipment and fixturing required to do so is typically quite specialised and may not be readily adapted from one job to another.

“GEL 75 was formulated to accommodate the future high-power demands of many different markets, including 5G enabled telecom infrastructure, automotive applications — any application that is seeing increased bandwidth demands that generate excessive heat.” says Brian Mahoney, Global Thermal Business Unit Manager, Parker Chomerics. “It is the next evolution in our THERM-A-GAP gap filler family of easy to use, reliable, high performance, single component dispensable gels.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 is now available globally in different sizes of syringes, cartridges, and pails to suit a wide variety of customer needs. Learn more about THERM-A-GAP GEL 75 and the THERM-A-GAP family of products at www.parker.com/chomerics.