Parker Chomerics adds 11,000+ CAD Models to its website

The Chomerics division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a global leader in motion and control technologies, is simplifying life for design engineers around the world by adding an extensive database of over 11,000 CAD models and drawings to its website. Now, designers have access to a comprehensive portfolio of conductive elastomer extrusion profiles for direct incorporation into their CAD designs.

Parker Chomerics electrically conductive elastomer gaskets are chosen for their corrosion resistance, environmental sealing and cost-effective EMI shielding. A wide range of shape profiles is available to meet the requirements of almost any application.

By accessing the new CAD models available from Parker Chomerics, it is possible to accelerate design cycles. All profile dimensions, tolerances, material specifications and other considerations are now at the fingertips of design engineers everywhere, allowing them to utilise the profile drawing and ensure a proper fit for their product.

Notably, modelling a complex profile in 3D gives design engineering teams an opportunity to run simulations of the gasket’s performance in the enclosure. With designs and profiles becoming smaller and enclosures requiring greater performance, the ability to spec-in a profile utilising a 3D rendering is more important than ever.

“We want to accelerate customer design activities by providing access to crucial technical information, 24/7,” says Matt Finley, global marketing manager for Parker Chomerics. “This new resource allows customers to quickly evaluate gasket designs and select the optimal electrically conductive elastomer profile for their application.”

The CAD models and drawings for Parker Chomerics’ conductive elastomer extrusion profiles are available at: https://ph.parker.com/gb/en/electrically-conductive-elastomer-gaskets. Simply select a shape to get started.