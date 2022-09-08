Panasonic Industry introduces highly-reliable and durable thin type SMD tactile switches for wide range of miniaturized applications

EVP-BT series switches benefit from very compact design and short travel distance

Panasonic Industry is introducing a new series of durable thin type SMD tactile switches for miniaturized apllications requiring a switch with a short travel distance for extremely quick output. The highly compact and robust EVP-BT series switches benefit from a low profile height of only 4.3mm, a sharp tactile feel, a low contact resistance as well as only a small bounce noise.

EVP-BT series switches offer very high reliability with an operating life cycle of up to 2 million. Available with a wide range of variations, e.g. as J-bent and straight terminal types with a total of 28 part numbers, to accomodate many different push forces and vibration specs.

“We are glad that we are now able to offer our proven switches technology with an additional profile height and straight terminals to serve an even wider range of applications – such as smart home, energy, home or medical appliances”, summarizes Markus Lehmann from Panasonic Industry Europe.

Learn more about Panasonic Industry’s new EVP-BT series switches here.