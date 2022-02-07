Panasonic Industry extends SP-Cap Polymer Capacitor line-up with temperature resistant JX series

Panasonic Industry’s SP-Cap portfolio of Aluminium Polymer capacitors are described as the suitable choice wherever a low ESR would be the primary consideration for identifying the most suitable capacitor.

According to Panasonic Industry, its advanced Solid Polymer technology, the SP-Caps, has proven to be an excellent alternative to multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and pure tantalum capacitors. They require less parts and space on the PCB and provide much better performance, especially for modern and complex low-profile electronical devices, with large capacitance up to 820 µF and a ripple current up to 10.2 Arms.

Panasonic Industry has expanded the successful technology further with the new JX series – a high endurance and particularly heat tolerant series.

Coming with the typically low ESR, a large capacitance, a low profile, long life span and high characteristic stability, this latest member of the SP-Cap family stands out with an endurance of 3,000 hours at 125°C and thus promises an exceptional reliability. Its damp heat specifications – 1,000 hours at 85°C 85%RH – render it suitable for demanding outdoor applications.

Shahrokh Kananizadeh, product manager at Panasonic Industry, said: “The JX series has many benefits in a wide range of applications, such as noise reduction or voltage smoothing in base stations, networks, servers, accelerators and industrial equipment. Briefly said, the JX series sets new standards in terms of high temperature reliability – and underlines the superiority of polymer technology for new designs.”

Productfinder | Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH