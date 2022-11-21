Panasonic Industry extends its POSCAP offer with reliable and compact TLE series

POSCAP is Panasonic Industry’s family of Conductive Polymer Tantalum Solid Capacitors. With a high characteristical stability and a low ESR being POSCAP’s typical benefits, the company now introduces its latest POSCAP extension, namely the TLE series that is designed to offer impressive reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

“5G-readiness is – amongst others – a question of components being reliably heat tolerant”, said Shahrokh Kananizadeh, product manager from Panasonic Industry Europe. “The TLE series has proven to safely withstand 125°C for at least 2,000 hours. That renders it the capacitor of choice for next-gen processing units, connectivity applications or 5G-infrastructure devices.”

Accelerators, base stations, servers and high-end processors require capacitors processing high loads in high-temperature environments – and coming in compact dimensions: The TLE series is as small as 3.5 x 2.8 x 1.9mm and thus even suits the power rail around GPUs and CPUs.

“Regarding all the core specs, the TLE series will definitely add a new level of excellence to our POSCAP family now”, summarizes Kananizadeh. “Especially in regards to the emerging importance of modern high performance applications.”

