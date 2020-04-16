Panasonic Industry expands its robust ERJU resistor series with a Lower TCR – Higher Precision

Even though applications are getting more digital with every device generation and a lot of functions are defined by the implemented software, nothing in the world would work without precise high-quality passive components like resistors – neither in the automotive, nor in the industrial or housing sector.

High functionality under tough conditions



Quality, precision – and in particular a reliable robustness even under harsh conditions are the most essential criteria that product designers base their component decisions on, especially in the world of automotive engineering: Situated close to engines, for example, components are exposed to oil, dirt and heat – a combination that can pose a severe threat on the immaculate long-term functionality of components.

To withstand such bad conditions, resistors like Panasonic Industry’s ERJU series are made up from an alloy of palladium and silver in their inner terminals that prevents them from sulfurization and malfunctioning under harsh exposure.

Particularly low TCR

Just recently, Panasonic Industry launched its latest member of the ERJU resistor series. Named ERJU-RD, it broadens the manufacturer’s portfolio of Anti-Sulfurated Thick Film Chip Resistors and comes up with a lower temperature coefficient of resistance than the entire existing product line up.

Industrial relevance

“Thanks to the Ag-Pd-based inner electrode, the ERJU resistors proved to be highly resistant against sulfurization in the test scenario of a 85°C oil bath”, Takeshi Ichihara, Team Leader of Product Management at Panasonic Industry in Munich, summarizes. “The ERJU-RD as latest addition of the family, convinces with a reliably ow TCR of ±50 ×10-6/℃. It is particularly this feature that makes the ERJU-RD an attractive component for a wide range of applications that are meant to operate under manifold physical strains like heat, oil or vibrations.

The metal glaze thick film resistive element and three layers of electrodes are an essential characteristic for this group of resistors – and guarantee a state-of-the art reliability for a vast field of product designs.

Key Features:

· High resistance to sulfurization due to Ag-Pd-based inner electrode

· High precision because of Resistance tolerance ±0.5 %、TCR：±50 ×10-6/℃

· Constructive principle of metal glaze thick film resistive element and three layers of electrodes guarantee a high reliability – also under harsh conditions

· Highly relevant for automotive or industrial applications due to AEC-Q200 & RoHS compliance