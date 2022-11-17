P-Duke release reference design for low-cost mil spec filter enabling use of COTS DC/DC modules

P-Duke have now released the reference design showing how the new MCF Filter can be used in conjunction with their COTS DC/DC converters and meet the mil standards MIL-STD-1275D and MIL-STD-461G.

With the addition of a few caps and MLCC, the MCF filter along with their HAE200W 1/2 brick DC/DC converter can deliver up to 240W of power in a compact cost-effective design.

Samples are available now on both the DC/DC and filter modules, with production lead-times being a more than reasonable 20 weeks, in the current climate.

Data is available to download from Luso Electronic’s website: https://www.lusoelectronics.com/reference-design-mcf-filter-cots-dc-dc-to-achieve-milspec/