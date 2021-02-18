Open frame buffer modules offer 380ms additional hold-up for 12V, 15V or 24V output power supplies

2 days ago News, Power 115 Views

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the open frame ZBM20 buffer modules with the capability to provide 380ms additional hold-up for 12V, 15V and 24V AC-DC power supplies.

The extended hold-up time allows equipment to safely shutdown and avoid data loss. Applications for the modules include industrial automation, robotics and semiconductor fabrication equipment.

To avoid unsafe discharge of stored energy, the remote on/off function can be used to inhibit the output. For remote monitoring, a DC OK relay and photo-coupled signals indicate the readiness status of the product. Multiple modules can be paralleled for longer buffer times. The hold-up energy is stored in electrolytic capacitors rather than batteries to remove the need for servicing and maintenance. On the 24V output model a switch can be used to select either fixed or variable voltage buffer levels. In fixed mode it will provide power when the input voltage drops to 22.4V, in variable mode when the input decreases by 1V.

The ZBM20 modules measure 175 x 85 x 57 mm (L x W x H), and will operate in ambient temperatures of -25°C to +70°C. The five-year warranty ZBM20 has protection against both input overvoltage and overcurrent conditions. Inrush current reduction and internal fuses are also provided. Safety certification includes IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 with CE marking to the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives.

For more information about the TDK-Lambda ZBM20, please call TDK-Lambda directly on +44 (0)1271 856600 or visit the TDK-Lambda website at: https://www.emea.lambda.tdk.com/zbm

Check Also

New cost effective enclosed AC-DC power supplies from XP Power rated from 35W to 100W

XP Power has announced the introduction of the LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom