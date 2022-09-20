OnLogic releases Raspberry Pi-powered automation device with ignition Edge from inductive automation

Global industrial computing and technology solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), known for their orange industrial computers, has released a new device for collecting, processing and displaying industrial automation data. The IGN800 Raspberry Pi-powered Edge Gateway is certified for, and comes pre-loaded with, Ignition Edge software from SCADA specialists, Inductive Automation.

The OnLogic IGN800 is based on the company’s Factor 201, an industrial Raspberry Pi computer powered by the Compute Module 4 (CM4). The system combines the CM4 with OnLogic’s own industrial grade custom carrier board and fanless cooling technology to create a

unique, compact, ARM-powered Ignition Edge solution capable of processing 20,000 real-time tags.

“Data has become the currency of the realm when it comes to effective and efficient process and production automation,” said Mike Walsh, senior product manager at OnLogic. “The IGN800 provides a cost effective solution for automation projects, allowing users to collect and operationalize their data right at the far edge where it is generated. In the same way that Inductive Automation created a Maker Edition of their software to enable even more users, including hobbyists, to leverage the power of Ignition, we think the IGN800 can help the passionate Raspberry Pi community take their ideas from prototype to deployment.”

“The IGN800 device is perfect for providing solutions at the edge with powerful computing that is reliable and low-cost,” said Travis Cox, chief technology evangelist at Inductive Automation.

Ignition by Inductive Automation is a powerful HMI, SCADA, MES, and IIoT software platform that enables users to consolidate disparate systems into a customizable dashboard. This dashboard allows users to view and control facilities, grids or entire municipal infrastructures

from anywhere. As part of the Ignition Onboard program, OnLogic works directly with Inductive Automation to certify hardware solutions and offers Ignition Edge software licenses directly in order to make deployment easier for end users.

In addition to the IGN800, OnLogic has also added the IGN610 and IGN210 to their Ignition Edge Gateway line. The IGN610 is a palm-sized device, capable of processing up to 66,573 real-time tags. The IGN210 is a rugged system that provides further environmental resistances

and can process up to 192,380 real-time tags. Both systems feature Intel processing and are fanless and ventless systems, designed to be installed in challenging industrial environments.

For more information, visit www.onlogic.com/computers/ignition-edge-gateways/