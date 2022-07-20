OnLogic receives IoT & Embedded Technology Vendor Satisfaction Award from VDC Research

Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has been recognized for excellence in customer satisfaction.

The company was named a Gold Vendor as part of VDC Research’s annual Iot & Embedded Technology Vendor Satisfaction Awards.

The awards are determined by survey feedback from VDC Research participants and their direct experiences with IoT and embedded technology hardware providers.

OnLogic was recognized in the Systems & Servers category. The other awards categories were Processors and Boards & Modules.

“We’re honoured to receive this award, particularly because it’s based on direct customer feedback,” said OnLogic VP of sales, Brett Mancini. “Our mission as a company is to help our customers overcome their technology challenges using our industrial computing solutions, along

with our industry partnerships and in-house expertise. This award is a testament to the commitment of the entire OnLogic team to that mission. Thank you to VDC for this honour and thank you to our customers for their continued partnership and trust.”

Recipient Selection Process

The VDC Vendor Satisfaction Awards are determined based on the results of vendor satisfaction ratings from VDC Research’s 2022 global IoT and Embedded Engineering & Development Survey. Respondents of this survey include more than 700 project/product

management and sourcing decision makers such as CTOs, engineering and product managers, hardware engineers, and software developers. Respondents only rate satisfaction with vendors from which they have purchased computing hardware for their most recent project. More details about the awards and their methodology can be found on the VDC Research website.

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world’s harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex

computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days.

