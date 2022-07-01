OnLogic Karbon 800 series of rugged computers now shipping

Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has announced that their Karbon 800 Series of high-performance rugged computers, engineered to power advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, automation and advanced manufacturing, has begun shipping to customers.

The OnLogic Karbon 800 Series is specifically designed for Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT applications that require powerful computing in harsh environments or remote locations. The computers are powered by Intel’s latest 12th Generation of Core processors, formerly known as Alder Lake.

“We have been amazed by what our customers have created using our Karbon 700 Series, and with the significant performance upgrades provided by Intel’s 12th Gen architecture, the Karbon 800 Series will give them the power to continue to innovate,” says Kim Wasserman, Director of Product Management at OnLogic. “We’ve focussed on features and expansion options to support the wide-ranging applications of our customers. This includes PCIe Gen 4.0 expansion for the latest GPUs, and new I/O options like 10GbE and M12 LAN. We’re also working on additional configurations that will launch soon, including a high-capacity RAID array option. The Karbon 800 Series of computers are our highest-performance and most configurable fanless systems yet!”

Karbon 800 Models

The Karbon 800 is available in four models, three of which can be purchased now (the Karbon 803 is expected to begin shipping in the coming weeks). Users are able to select and customize the system that best fits their particular needs, either on OnLogic’s website, or by working with one of the company’s Solution Specialists.

Each model can be configured with up to a 16-core, Intel Core i9 processor and 64 GB of DDR4 ECC or non-ECC memory. Depending on the model, a wide range of storage and expansion options are available, including optional hot-swap bays and single and dual PCIe 4.0 slots. Along with PCIe, OnLogic’s unique ModBay expansion technology will be used to add a variety of additional connectivity and storage options, including up to 22x LAN ports or 30x USB 3 ports. The company expects to roll out their ModBay expansion options in the coming months.

Additional System Details

Karbon 801 (K801)

Less than 2 in (50 mm) tall, PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, optional 4G LTE or Wi-Fi

Karbon 802 (K802)

2x ModBay I/O expansion bays

2x 2.5-inch SATA SSDs with optional hot-swap

Karbon 803 (K803)

1x single-slot PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion

Karbon 804 (K804)

2x ModBay I/O expansion bays

2x 2.5-inch SATA SSDs with optional hot-swap

1x dual-slot PCIe 4.0 x16 or 2x single-slot PCIe 4.0 x8 expansion

6x 2.5-inch NVMe or SATA RAID array (coming soon)

Rugged Application Testing

As with all OnLogic rugged computers, the Karbon 800 has undergone rigorous testing. The systems spent weeks in the company’s thermal chamber to ensure that components not only survived extreme temperatures, but performed consistently. The result is a fully vetted operating temperature range of -40 to 70 degrees celsius.

The Karbon 800 Series has also been designed, built, and tested for reliability in applications that may subject the systems to prolonged vibration or impact forces, like those found in transportation and heavy industry. The systems have also been subjected to industry standard immunity screenings to ensure resistance to interference in medical and communications applications. These pre-qualifications to common industry standards can allow users to get projects up and running faster.

Full specifications and configuration options for the Karbon 800 Series are available by visiting www.onlogic.com/uk-en/computers/rugged/karbon-800/. More information is also available by contacting OnLogic at +31 88 5200 700 or emailing info.eu@onlogic.com.