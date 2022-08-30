OnLogic Expands Line of ThinManager-Ready Industrial Thin and Zero Clients

The new ultra-small systems expand OnLogic’s line of ThinManager® Ready industrial hardware, designed for thin client computing in challenging environments. Oosterhout, Netherlands (August 24, 2022) – Global computer manufacturer and solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has released a pair of new devices for thin and zero client computing. The new TM120 and TM710 are solid state, compact fanless PCs that ship with ThinManager® software preloaded, allowing users to deploy hardware quickly. The new systems join OnLogic’s growing line of ThinManager-ready hardware.

“Server-based computing provides a number of key benefits, particularly for organisations that need to support a large number of endpoints,” said Mike Walsh, Senior Product Manager at OnLogic. “Centralised application deployment and updating can drastically reduce IT costs. In addition, businesses can reduce security exposure by limiting access to sensitive data and software. Finally, using thin and zero clients enables powerful computing resources to be deployed across a company’s infrastructure at a comparatively low cost.”

ThinManager software provides centralised thin client and remote desktop server management. The ThinManager platform offers secure, centralised visualisation and content delivery management solutions for modern industrial environments. ThinManager-ready devices from OnLogic have been vetted by ThinManager and pre-configured to ensure simple plug-and-play installation.

In thin client deployments, systems connect to a centralised server to access applications, memory, and the various data the user needs. That information is then delivered to the user via the thin client device, often referred to as an endpoint. Thin clients have very little onboard storage, and zero clients are so named because they inherently contain no onboard storage at all.

TM120 Industrial Zero Client Details

The TM120 is a compact, fanless zero client that can drive up to 4 independent displays.

● CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core (formerly Tiger Lake)

● Memory Capacity: 32 GB

● Displays Supported: 4

● I/O: DisplayPort, HDMI, 2x LAN, 4x USB-A (3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), COM (optional)

● Operating Temperature Range: 0 to 50°C

● Dimensions: 142 x 62 x 107 mm

TM710 Industrial Thin Client Details

The TM710 is an ultra-compact, fanless thin client that’s only slightly larger than a deck of playing cards, making it ideal for space constrained installations.

● CPU: Intel Celeron J3455

● Memory Capacity: 8 GB

● Displays Supported: 2

● I/O: 2x MiniDisplay, 2x LAN, 3x USB-A (2x 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0), COM

● Operating Temperature Range: 0 to 40°C

● Dimensions: 82 x 34 x 115 mm

Both systems can be mounted via DIN rail, VESA or wall-mount.

More information, configuration options and pricing are available at www.onlogic.com/uk-en/computers/thinmanager-thin-clients/. OnLogic Solution Specialists can assist with configuration and purchase and can be contacted by calling 802-861-2300 or emailing info@onlogic.eu.

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world’s harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic.