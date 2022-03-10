ONE VENUE, TWO EVENTS, ONE BIG PARTY

The 2022 Electronics Industry Awards announces partnership with the inaugural Instrumentation Excellence Awards

The Electronics Industry Awards, brought to you by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Components in Electronics, is back for 2022 but with a dynamic twist. This year the glittering awards ceremony will take place on 20th October 2022, in conjunction with the brand-new Instrumentation Excellence Awards, to offer unrivalled networking opportunities.

Three new awards categories have also been added for this year: Semiconductor Product of the Year and Medical Electronics Product of the Year in the Product Awards, and Rising Star in the Individual Awards.

The Electronics Industry Awards celebrate the greatest innovations and achievements in the electronics industry. It’s quick, easy and free to enter the awards, and it’s the perfect way to gain much-deserved recognition for either your organisation, a product/service or a project.

Entries will be opening soon via our online portal at www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk – more details will be revealed in the next issue of Components in Electronics magazine, so watch this space!

Award categories

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year

Automotive Product of the Year

Display Product of the Year

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

Enclosure Product of the Year

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

Interconnection Product of the Year

Internet of Things Product of the Year

Medical Electronics Product of the Year – NEW

Power Product of the Year

Semiconductor Product of the Year – NEW

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support

Best Customer Service

Distributor of the Year

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Environmental Leadership

Excellence in Innovation

Most Outstanding PR Agency

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Industry Personality

Rising Star – NEW: Sponsored by BWW Communications

How it works

Find your prime opportunity to shine: Take a look at our categories (above) to find out which accolade suits your product(s) or business best. Showcase your excellence: Put together a short statement and gather any documents that will help illustrate why you deserve to win to our panel of esteemed judges and the wider electronics industry. Submit: Once you’ve finessed your application, simply submit it using our quick and easy online entry portal at electronicsindustryawards.co.uk – and that’s it!

What happens next

Subject to meeting the necessary criteria, each entry and nomination will proceed to the decision-making stage. The decisions are made using a two-part process.

Industry professionals will be invited to make their voices heard by casting their choices in an online vote.

In the Product and Individual categories, the results of this vote will hold a 50 per cent weighting in the final decision. The results of the voting will be tallied with the results determined by an independent panel of expert judges.

In the Business categories, the online industry vote will be the sole determining factor in who wins.

A shortlist of five per category will be announced once the judging and voting has taken place.

The ceremony

For those that have been shortlisted, their sights will be set on the Electronics Industry Awards ceremony – more details on this will be revealed soon.

After the incredible success of the return of the live awards ceremony in 2021, we’re very excited to once again host this celebration of industry brilliance.

In the meantime, to find out more about sponsorship opportunities or for ticket sales, please visit www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk or contact Harriet Campbell by calling 01622 699 184 or emailing hcampbell@cieonline.co.uk

Instrumentation Excellence Awards 2022

The inaugural Instrumentation Excellence Awards will celebrate the very best professionals, products and companies from the instrumentation sector.

Awards categories

The Instrumentation Excellence Awards feature an array of expertly curated categories, designed to reflect and reward the very best from all corners of the sector.

PRODUCT AWARDS

IIoT product of the year

Test and Measurement Product of the Year

Sensor Product of the Year

Gas Detection Product of the Year

Calibration Product of the Year

Thermal Imaging and Vision Systems Product of the Year

Flow, Level and Control Product of the Year

Cables and Connectors Product of the Year

Monitoring and Metering Product of the Year

Cases and Enclosures Product of the Year

DAQ Product of the Year

Signal Conditioning Product of the Year

BUSINESS AWARDS

Distributor of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year

Digital Transformation Award

PR Agency of the Year Award

Sustainability Award

Excellence in Innovation

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Industry Personality

Rising Star Award

More information about taking part in the awards will be announced in Instrumentation Monthly magazine. In the meantime, to find out more about sponsorship opportunities or for ticket sales, please contact Louise Tiller by emailing ltiller@datateam.co.uk or calling 01622 699104.