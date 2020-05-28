One Digital Signage taking the fight to COVID-19 with cutting-edge LCD hand sanitiser solutions

One Digital Signage are pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Northamber PLC that will see the industry-leading AV & IT distributor promote and distribute One’s innovative range of hand sanitiser units.

One Digital Signage has understandably experienced huge interest in their sanitiser & thermometer-integrated products during recent months and this exclusive partnership is the latest step in the growth of this business area.

There is now a critical need for sanitiser solutions amongst organisations and venues exploring safe ways to open for business as their recovery from the COVID-19 crisis begins. One Digital Signage have already invested more than a hundred thousand pounds in the development of a unique range of units designed to meet this need.

“We found organisations can often feel forced towards purchasing Chinese manufactured units directly, with no UK warranty or in-country support” explains Richard Westhead, Managing Director at One Digital Signage.

“Put quite simply, it makes no sense to have such low resilience in an area that will become increasingly crucial to business continuity. That’s why all our units offer a full 3-year UK warranty, aftersales support and are CE, RoHS and RED approved.”

The sanitiser units boast lightweight design and a simple setup process, making self-installation possible for most businesses. Combined with a low maintenance construction utilising moulded plastics, which won’t corrode due to contact with sanitiser liquids, it means the units offer market-leading total cost of ownership.

By integrating their high-quality screen hardware into the range of wall-mounted or freestanding automatic hand sanitiser stations and kiosks, One Digital Signage has designed the products to allow organisations to comply with NHS guidance on infection control and most importantly protect their staff, customers and visitors.

The digital displays can be managed individually or as a network in order to deliver consistent and up to date information. Built-in 3G, WIFI and ethernet functionality allows the units to deliver connectivity options suitable for any location or business.

The units also include a nozzle management chip to provide reporting on sanitiser usage and reordering requirements. This ensures organisations know exactly how the devices are being used and can avoid business disruption from shortages or maintenance issues.

The larger units in the range, such as the 22″ touchscreen curved kiosk, can be upgraded with hardware such as integrated thermal printers and infrared thermometers. These technologies provide a comprehensive and powerful infection-control solution for any site where admission, capacity and queues will require careful management in the future.

On the new distribution agreement Westhead comments: “The process of reopening for business is still surrounded by uncertainty. However, one thing that is guaranteed is the role digital signage has to play in keeping the population mindful and informed as the return to public spaces happens.

“We are looking forward to working exclusively with Northamber Group to bring our unique range of products to the market and play our part in the UK’s economic recovery at this unprecedented time.

“Having carried out their usual stringent due diligence process, the new partnership demonstrates Northamber’s confidence in ourselves and our sanitiser product range. It will now enable both our resellers and clients to benefit from Northamber’s incredible 40 years’ experience; as well as having access to their industry-leading logistics and distribution infrastructure.”