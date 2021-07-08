One billion sensors on the market

Sensirion, the expert in environmental and flow sensor technology, is celebrating another milestone in the company’s history.

Today, the billionth sensor left production. This success has only been possible thanks to the excellent cooperation between employees, suppliers and customers.

We hit the one billion mark this afternoon with an SCD4x CO2 sensor – a major milestone in what is still a fairly short company history. Almost 23 years ago, Sensirion was established as an off-shoot of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, laying the foundations for the success of this Swiss company. In just a few years, the sensor manufacturer established itself as the market leader in the field of humidity and temperature sensor technology. The company’s mission is to make a lasting difference in the world by improving the energy efficiency of applications and the health, safety and comfort of people through smart sensor technology.

Around 80% of the sensors produced to date come from humidity and temperature sensor technology. In addition, Sensirion has also greatly expanded its product portfolio in recent years and now offers groundbreaking sensor solutions in various markets that enable new applications or solve problems in existing applications. So it is not surprising that the billionth sensor is an SCD4x CO2 sensor. This disruptive sensor solution demonstrates Sensirion’s exceptional innovative strength: Sensirion was the first company to successfully launch a miniaturised CO2 sensor for indoor air quality applications. Thanks to a revolutionary measurement principle, the size of the sensor could be reduced sevenfold. The cost optimisation associated with this, combined with the sensor size, enables completely new applications in the field of CO2 sensor technology. A symbol of the course this high-tech company has steered.

“Our success is based on the outstanding performance of all our employees as well as Sensirion’s unique corporate culture. I am very proud of this milestone and at the same time confident that there will be many more in the future,” says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion AG. “The global trend toward digitalization is making it possible to develop novel solutions that can support people and the environment in more and more areas of daily life. Sensor technology plays a key role here.”

As one of the leading manufacturers of digital microsensors and systems, Sensirion offers gas and liquid sensors as well as differential pressure and environmental sensors for measuring temperature and humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOC), CO2, formaldehyde and particulate matter. An international network, with offices in the USA, Europe, China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea, supports customers with both standard products and customized sensor system solutions for a wide range of applications.

To find out more about Sensirion, go to: www.sensirion.com