OnDisplay puts the customer’s needs first- Selectronic’s latest display solution launched

The brand name OnDisplay has been added to the Selectronic family to sit nicely alongside its already well established OnLED custom made LED printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and LED strips.

“This bespoke service to fit companies’ exact needs as we enter a new decade emphasises Selectronic’s increasing capability to be able to offer a customer their specific design solutions from our opto-electronic range,” said MD Kevin Dry.

Launched on the Selectronic website under the new brand name, the product specific page focuses on the wide range of design options that this new engineering solution offers.

“The emphasis is on what works best for the customer and they can be assured that we offer the very highest standard of quality assurance,” added Dry.

Selectronic use the bare custom display as the basic building block to support the technology carefully selected to best meet the end application – be it thin film transistor (TFT), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light emitting diode (OLED) or light emitting diodes (LEDs). This allows the optimised driver, touch panel and backlight features to be built in, as well as a customised connection and housing arrangement that allows ease of assembly.

With the increased emphasis on large size TFTs into the retail,medical and public information systems, this new design solution offers the best end product selection to meet customers’ requirements. For these applications there are a wide range of TFT panel sizes available in both letter box configuration as well as open and panel mounted large size TFTs from 21inch up to 55inch.

“What sets this service apart is the background work and experience in display technology that Selectronic has accumulated over the years,” said Dry. “We celebrated 40 years in December and in addition to our HQ in Witney, Oxfordshire, have an engineering team based in Guangzhou China working directly with key partners to offer the very best of design solutions in a totally connected and seamless process.

“Good display performance is about optimisation and sound knowledge-based engineering,” said Dry. “Most customers consider their end product satisfaction on how well the display looks and functions – so why cut corners? The OnDisplay service at Selectronic will assure the display in your product performs to it optimum.”