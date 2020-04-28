ON Semiconductor Expands its Portfolio for Industrial Motor Drive Applications

ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, continues to expand its portfolio for industrial motor drive applications , to further help customers solve their specific design challenges.

Motor drive systems are proliferating along with industrial automation and robotics. These systems require energy efficiency, precise measurement, accurate control, and high reliability within harsh industrial environments. Effective semiconductor development for industrial motor drive requires advanced design, ability to integrate active and passive components, sophisticated packaging including substrate material, and high quality and reliability standards.

ON Semiconductor announced the NXH25C120L2C2, NXH35C120L2C2/2C2E, and NXH50C120L2C2E, which are 25, 35, and 50 Ampere versions of Transfer-Molded Power Integrated Modules (TM-PIM) for 1200 Volt (V) applications. They are available in Converter-Inverter-Brake (CIB) and Converter-Inverter (CI) configurations. The modules consist of six 1200 V IGBTs, six 1600 V rectifiers, and an NTC thermistor for system level temperature monitoring; the CIB versions use an additional 1200 V IGBT coupled with a diode. The new modules feature transfer-molded encapsulation, extending the cycling lifetime for both temperature and power. The modules measure just 73 x 40 x 8 mm, have solderable pins, and have a standardized pin-out for CIB and CI versions.

The company also announced the NFAM2012L5B and NFAL5065L4B, expanding its Intelligent Power Module (IPM) portfolio, which includes voltage ratings of 650 V and 1200 V, and current ratings from 10 to 75 A. These 3-phase inverters – with integrated short circuit rated Trench IGBTs, fast recovery diode, gate driver, bootstrap circuits, optional NTC thermistor, and protection – provide compact, reliable modules with UL 1557 certification via an isolation rating of 2500 Vrms / minute. These IPMs feature direct bonding copper substrate and low loss silicon, enhancing power cycling lifetime and thermal dissipation.

With on-chip galvanic isolation, the NCD57000 and NCD57001 IGBT Gate Drivers enable compact, efficient, reliable gate driver designs by reducing system complexity. The devices deliver 4 / 6 A of source and sink current respectively, while also integrating DESAT, Miller clamp, UVLO, Enable, and regulated VREF.

The NCS21871 zero-drift operational amplifier, which provides precision signal conditioning with a low input offset voltage of 45 µV, and maintains that precision from -40°C to +125°C with low input offset drift of 0.4 µV/°C. These parameters make it ideal for low-side current sensing.

The NCP730 LDO Regulator delivers 150 mA with ±1% output voltage accuracy, and has an operating input voltage range of 2.7 to 38 V with low dropout. The integrated soft-start to suppress inrush current, and short-circuit and over-temperature protections for overload conditions, make the device ideal for industrial automation applications.