Omron transparent bash button enhances player experience

Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched the W7BB-X01 transparent “bash button”, which installs directly into the coverglass of a large display panel to enhance user interaction in casino games and similar applications. The robust, mechanical button is tactile and easy to activate without looking away from the screen.

Perfect for applications that need fast action with instant confirmation, the bash button is used in gaming machines, high-end vending equipment, kiosks, and ticketing systems. With 1.5mm total travel and low installed height, the button complements the modern, unified appearance of equipment fitted with a large display.

A 58mm-diameter transparent central area lets the user see the display through the button, permitting dynamic display of instructions or colourful graphics. Seamlessly physically integrated, and visually coordinated with the GUI, the button also features halo lighting that gives extra flexibility to provide clear indications and create imaginative visual effects.

The button can be installed through coverglass up to 3mm thick. Screwless mounting eases assembly and maintenance, with waterproof sealing to protect against splashes and spills. An 84mm chrome bezel ensures an attractive finish and the button comes with an attached 125mm transparent flat-flex with off-the-shelf 35-pin connector to simplify electrical connection to the host system.

The W7BB-X01 has a rated lifetime of four million operations, even when subjected to harsh use, ensuring high reliability and helping maximise equipment uptime in applications that demand continuous availability.

For more information: https://www.omron.com/global/en/technology/omrontechnics/vol54/003.html