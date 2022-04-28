Omron transparent bash button enhances player experience

Robust mechanical button installs in the LCD coverglass for high-speed, tactile interaction

Omron Electronic Components Europe today announced the W7BB-X01 transparent “bash button”, which installs directly into the coverglass of a large display panel to enhance user interaction in casino games and similar applications. The robust, mechanical button is tactile and easy to activate without looking away from the screen.

Perfect for applications that need fast action with instant confirmation, the bash button is used in gaming machines, high-end vending equipment, kiosks, and ticketing systems. With 1.5mm total travel and low installed height, the button complements the modern, unified appearance of equipment fitted with a large display.

A 58mm-diameter transparent central area lets the user see the display through the button, permitting dynamic display of instructions or colourful graphics. Seamlessly physically integrated, and visually coordinated with the GUI, the button also features halo lighting that gives extra flexibility to provide clear indications and create imaginative visual effects.

The button can be installed through coverglass up to 3mm thick. Screwless mounting eases assembly and maintenance, with waterproof sealing to protect against splashes and spills. An 84mm chrome bezel ensures an attractive finish and the button comes with an attached 125mm transparent flat-flex with off-the-shelf 35-pin connector to simplify electrical connection to the host system.

The W7BB-X01 has a rated lifetime of four million operations, even when subjected to harsh use, ensuring high reliability and helping maximise equipment uptime in applications that demand continuous availability.

The new robust mechanical bash button from Omron installs in the LCD cover glass for high-speed, tactile interaction

About OMRON Electronic Components Europe

OMRON Electronic Components Europe is a leader in electromechanical PCB relays, as well as a leading supplier of components such as micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photomicrosensors and connectors. OMRON has a strong portfolio of innovative technologies including MEMS based pressure, flow and thermal measurement sensors, human face and gesture recognition modules, vibration and tilt sensors.

OMRON Electronic Components Europe strongly supports its customers in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS through 8 regional offices, a network of local offices and partnerships with specialist, local, regional and global distributors.

OMRON Electronic Components Europe is a subsidiary of the OMRON Corporation, recognised worldwide as a leader of high quality, high technology electrical and electronic control equipment and component products.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of “Sensing & Control + Think.” OMRON’s business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society.

For further information please contact:

Marketing Support Group

OMRON Electronic Components Europe B.V.

Wegalaan 57, 2132 JD, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands