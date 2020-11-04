OMRON supports USB-C device test with long-lasting socket

OMRON Electronics Components Europe is supporting the roll-out of consumer electronics based on the USB-C type of I/O connector with the release of a new long-life, easy to use inspection and test socket.

Ideal for smartphones, digital cameras, headphones, notebook computers, games consoles and other wearable and portable devices, the OMRON XP2U USB-C test socket offers a quick and easy connection to test fixtures on device production lines. Key features include a market leading durability of more than 200K insertion operations. This exceptionally long service life compared to the competition is based on the application of electroforming contacts with high spring characteristics which are made of high hardness materials.

The OMRON XP2U offers a “one-touch” connection of the test socket to the test fixture and a low insertion force to minimise wear on the device and simplify the test operator’s task. This has been achieved by using a resin tip as opposed to the metal tip of standard USB cables, and implementing a floating structure using coil springs to cushion the connection. As a result, the insertion force is less than one-fifth that of a standard USB-C cable.

Andries de Bruin, Senior European Product Marketing Manager at OMRON, commented, “USB-C has been growing in popularity for charging and data transfer in portable devices, due to its compact size and strong performance. We are excited to be able to support our customers in bringing devices based on this standard to market with the introduction of this exceptional new test socket.”