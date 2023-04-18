Omron sealed ultra sub miniature basic switches offer multi-angle operation without a lever

Omron Electronic Components Europe has extended its sealed basic switch portfolio, with devices that are said to deliver the smallest comparable solution in the industry, and which offer multi-angle operation in an IP67-rated sliding-contact package.

The new ultra-small 8.3 x 7.0 x 5.3mm D2EW sealed switches provide flexible customer applications and lower costs by eliminating the need for a lever. Compared with existing switches, their pin plunger shape supports operation from a wide angle between the vertical and the horizontal. This reduces the effect of play in the cam position and improves operating position tolerance.

Design of the D2EW incorporates a left-right asymmetric post shape that reduces the risk of incorrect assembly, reducing the need for rework and additional quality checks. Its sliding contact structure ensures quiet operation.

A further advantage of the new D2EW switch is a reduction of the minimum applicable load to 50 micro-Amps, facilitating the design of energy-saving applications. The durability can reach 300,000 minimum operations to benefit longer life applications. These versatile new switches are available in normally open and normally closed versions, each providing a choice of solder or long press-fit terminals.

Applications range widely and include auto-guided vehicles and robots, vending machines, smart meters, fast-charge EV stations, factory automation equipment, security systems, refrigeration and air conditioning to name just a few. This broad range of potential applications is extended by their IP67 rating which makes them suitable for use in wet and dusty environments. For example, they can be used for detecting the water level in laundry machines and alarm pushbuttons, as well as eliminating problems with dust or powder locks, card readers and mobile printers. The new switches are specified for up to 95 per cent relative humidity and operating temperatures of -40 to +85 deg C.

https://www.omron.com/global/en/