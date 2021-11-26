Omron launches powerful and compact high voltage DC relay for inrush current prevention

Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a small footprint DC power relay that frees up PCB space without compromising performance. The G5PZ-X is an excellent choice for inrush protection circuits or for controlling equipment such as energy storage systems (ESS) for solar panels or vehicle to home (V2H) charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

Andries de Bruin, European Product Marketing Manager at Omron, said: “The market for electric vehicles and renewable energy generation such as solar panels is growing rapidly, but equipment designers face the challenge of downsizing power supplies while increasing energy storage capacity. The new G5PZ-X, which features Omron arc control technology, delivers reliable high capacity DC bi-directional switching on a small footprint.”

A single G5PZ-X relay, at just W15.2 x L26.4mm, covers 200VDC/20A, but two relays can be connected in series to switch currents at to 400VDC/20A. This level of performance can help protect delicate components from very brief load peaks before the circuit stabilizes, or for main circuit shutdown. A pair of G5PZ-X relays offer comparable performance to the nearest competitor device, but with reduced device length and height (L26.4 x H29.5mm).