Omron launches powerful and compact high voltage DC relay for inrush current prevention

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a small footprint DC power relay that frees up PCB space without compromising performance. The G5PZ-X is an excellent choice for inrush protection circuits or for controlling equipment such as energy storage systems (ESS) for solar panels or vehicle to home (V2H) charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

Andries de Bruin, European Product Marketing Manager at Omron said: “The market for electric vehicles and renewable energy generation such as solar panels is growing rapidly, but equipment designers face the challenge of downsizing power supplies while increasing energy storage capacity. The new G5PZ-X, which features Omron arc control technology, delivers reliable high capacity DC bi-directional switching on a small footprint.”

A single G5PZ-X relay, at just W15.2 x L26.4mm, covers 200VDC/20A, but two relays can be connected in series to switch currents at to 400VDC/20A. This level of performance can help protect delicate components from very brief load peaks before the circuit stabilizes, or for main circuit shutdown. A pair of G5PZ-X relays offer comparable performance to the nearest competitor device, but with reduced device length and height (L26.4 x H29.5mm).

Photo caption: The compact G5PZ-X high voltage DC power relay from Omron frees up PCB space without compromising performance

About Omron Electronic Components Europe

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a leader in electromechanical PCB relays, as well as a leading supplier of components such as micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photo-microsensors and connectors. Omron has a strong portfolio of innovative technologies including MEMS based pressure, flow and thermal measurement sensors, human face and gesture recognition modules, vibration and tilt sensors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe strongly supports its customers in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS through 8 regional offices, a network of local offices and partnerships with specialist, local, regional and global distributors.

Omron Electronic Components Europe is a subsidiary of the Omron Corporation, recognised worldwide as a leader of high quality, high technology electrical and electronic control equipment and component products.

About Omron Corporation

Omron Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of “Sensing & Control + Think.” Omron’s business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, Omron has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, Omron supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society.

