Omron launches high inrush capability relay for safe, smart lighting controls

Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 – New from Omron Electronic Components Europe is the G5RL-K-EL latching relay tailored for the high inrush performance needed in smart building automation systems and for the control of capacitive loads.

The new low-profile power relay – ideal for controlling fluorescent and LED lamps – has an innovative single contact structure, making it a highly competitive solution.

The new 16A G5RL-K-EL latching type relay is approved to IEC60669-1, and has a high inrush current capability up to 255A, making it ideal for demanding switching environments where loads vary enormously. The device is also compatible with the International Safety Standard for Electrical/ Electronic Household Appliances (IEC60335-1). The latching design saves energy as there is no hold current to keep the relay open.

The device is a timely addition to the company’s popular G5RL relay family, explained Andries de Bruin, Senior European Product Marketing Manager at Omron: “Smart building systems can reduce the need to touch shared surfaces – an important safety measure as we return to working life after COVID-19. So facilities managers are increasingly turning to automated lighting to increase safety as well as save energy. But the highly variable loads typical of these systems demand specialist components. The new G5RL-K-EL is a smart solution to this growing challenge.”