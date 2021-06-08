Omron launches efficient PWM controlled power relays

Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched PWM controlled versions of three of its most popular power relays offering coil power levels 75-90% lower than comparable standard versions.

Omron G2RL, G5Q and G5NB relays are now available in types supporting pulse width modulation (PWM) of the coil holding current, reducing the duty cycle and hence the average current. This decreases the power consumption and hence the heat developed in the relay, improving efficiency and reducing thermal load especially in applications where banks of relays are employed.

The high capacity 16A G2RL-PW1, a low profile power relay, just 15.7mm in height, features a coil power consumption of just 120mW, compared to 400mW for the standard version. The SPDT G5Q-PW, a miniature power relay with a 10A switching capacity, has a coil power consumption of just 36mW in PWM form, compared to 400mW for the standard version. The G5NB-PW, an efficient single pole, 3A / 5A relay with a 10kV impulse withstand voltage, offers the lowest coil power consumption of just 32mW, compared to an already efficient 200mW for the standard model. All three families are optionally available in IEC/EN 60335-1 conformant versions.