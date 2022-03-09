Omron launches compact non-leaded MOSFET relay with 75 per cent higher load current

A new MOSFET relay from Omron Electronic Components Europe combines a high current rating (200V 0.35A) and high ambient operating temperature range in a small-sized surface mount format, making it an excellent choice for test and measurement equipment.

The G3VM-201WR – a 200V addition to Omron’s existing MOSFET relay series – has an improved P-SON four-pin terminal pad design that ensures high heat dissipation; while its improved terminal shape results in better solder joints.

At just 3.4mm by 2.1mm, and with an ambient operating temperature ranging from –40°C to +110°C, this compact device can realise a current load of 75% higher (0.35A, 49mA/mm2) than a comparable SOP4 type relay (0.2A, 7.3mA/mm2). It also features fast turn on and turn off times of 1ms.

The Omron MOSFET relay series also includes VSON and SVSON components (capable of handling load voltages up to 100V), for applications where space is critical.