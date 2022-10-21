Omron expands European distribution network with Conrad Electronic partnership

Omron Electronic Components Europe has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Conrad Electronic, the German based sourcing platform for technical supplies operating in 17 European countries.

Under the new agreement, Conrad will supply popular devices from Omron to business customers throughout Europe. Omron offers its customers component solutions that contribute to the take-up of new sustainable forms of energy and of high-speed communications. These include not only the high-performance, high-quality relays and switches for which the division is famous, but also innovative environmental sensors that enable electronic systems to respond appropriately to the context in which they are operating. Initially, the Conrad Sourcing Platform will present more than 4,900 of these Omron products. The two companies plan to widen the range of products accessible through the platform as Omron introduces new and relevant solutions.

Commenting, Gabor Matrai, European distribution account manager at Omron explained that the new partnership is to enhance and improve its service to its customers in Europe. “Conrad Electronic is widely used throughout Europe and especially in Germany by engineers to source devices and components for their prototype and production projects. We are delighted to add them to the Omron distribution network, giving our customers an additional option for sourcing our high quality and innovative component solutions.”

Michael Schlagenhaufer, senior director of product and supplier strategy at Conrad Electronic, added, “The Conrad Sourcing Platform already enables simple, fast and comprehensive procurement for technical supplies from a single source. We are looking forward to working with Omron and are certain that Omron’s product portfolio optimally complements our already broad and deep range of solutions for professionals in electronics, industry, automation and IT.”

