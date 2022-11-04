Omron expands DC power relay portfolio for green and sustainable systems

Omron Electronic Components Europe has extended its family of DC power relays with the introduction of the G9EC-X1, a compact relay, offering switching up to 1000V, 150A DC loads. The new device is suitable for green and sustainable systems.

Applications for the new Omron G9EC include DC safety shutdown for fast chargers, as well as rapid shutdown junction boxes, commercial or industrial PV Inverters. Switching and driving sections are gas-injected and hermetically sealed, allowing these compact relays to interrupt high-capacity loads. The sealed construction also requires no arc space, saving space, and helping to ensure safe applications.

The new relay is identical in size to the standard G9EC model, just 98 x 44 x 86.7 mm (L x W x H). It carries approval to UL/CSA standard UL508. Operational life is rated at 1,000 operations at 1kV DC / 150A, 6,000 operations at 1kV / 100A, and 3,000 operations at 400V DC / 200A.

The contact resistance within the relay is less than 0.5 Ω, reducing heat generation inside the component. As a result, the device can stand a continuous carry current of 200A at 85°C is possible. Dielectric strength is specified as 4000V AC between coil and contact as well as between contacts of the same polarity.

