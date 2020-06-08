Omron appoints Easby to support MEMS sensor portfolio

Omron Electronic Components Europe today announced that it has expanded its UK distribution network with the appointment of Easby Electronics. Easby will focus especially on Omron’s innovative sensor solutions in support of its strategy to develop a portfolio of IoT building blocks.

Easby will stock and support the full range of Omron sensor technologies and electromechanical components, but will focus particularly on working with its IoT customers to identify opportunities for Omron MEMS based sensor solutions for building automation, industrial automation and other environmental monitoring applications. These complement the TELIT high-performance IoT modules and Raystar displays both available from Easby. Omron offers technologies to monitor the environment itself, measuring temperature, humidity and other characteristics, as well as care for the people within that environment, ensuring that services such as heating and lighting are turned on when they are present, that the air quality is high and that spaces are not becoming overcrowded. Omron’s flagship Human Vision Component allows individuals to be recognised, providing a touchless access control solution. The new relationship also brings Easby a top class range of MOSFET relays, a technology that it currently does not have in its portfolio.

Commenting, Hafeez Najumudeen, European Distribution Manager at Omron said, “Omron has a growing range of exceptionally innovative sensor solutions which have wide applications in industrial and building automation. Easby has considerable strength in these fields, and we have worked closely with their technical team to develop their understanding of our solutions. We look forward to partnering with them and their customers to design our solutions into IoT systems.”

Phil Clarke, Director of Product Marketing at Easby, responded, “Omron is a blue chip name in the electronics industry, known around the world for the quality and integrity of its products. We have watched with great interest the expansion of its portfolio of sensor technologies, many of which are unique to Omron and are based on capabilities such as MEMS manufacturing which are far from widespread. We are excited to be offered the opportunity to offer these technologies to our customers.”

A key technology for Easby will be Omron’s Human Vision Component HVC-P2, offering ten integrated image sensing functions for use in digital signage, home and office automation and security applications. Also of interest to Easby customers is the Omron D6T MEMS Thermal Sensor, offering contactless temperature measurement to monitor industrial processes, highlight the development of hot spots and detect occupancy of a space. A further highly innovative solution is Omron’s 2JCE multi-function Environmental Sensor that allows designers to monitor seven parameters from a single compact unit. Easby will also be supporting Omron’s pressure, flow, vibration and tilt sensors, as well as electromechanical relays, micro switches, MOSFET relays, DIP switches, photo-microsensors and connectors.