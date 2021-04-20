Omron announces new COO for future innovation

Omron Electronic Components Europe is pleased to announce that Tomonori Morimura has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer with full responsibility for the business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia. He commences his role from the beginning of April based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Morimura has been working within the Omron Corporation since April 1992 in various roles, and he brings a great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience and technical breadth to the organisation. At the same time, he will continue his current responsibilities as Managing Director of the Omron Application Centre located in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

Morimura will lead Omron Electronic Components Europe in its work bringing to market solutions for a wide variety of applications including presence detection, environmental sensors and industrial control. Omron strives to anticipate the future needs of engineers through its research and development facilities worldwide.