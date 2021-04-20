Omron announces new COO for future innovation

2 hours ago News 50 Views

Omron Electronic Components Europe is pleased to announce that Tomonori Morimura has been appointed as its new Chief Operating Officer with full responsibility for the business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia. He commences his role from the beginning of April based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Morimura has been working within the Omron Corporation since April 1992 in various roles, and he brings a great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience and technical breadth to the organisation. At the same time, he will continue his current responsibilities as Managing Director of the Omron Application Centre located in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

Morimura will lead Omron Electronic Components Europe in its work bringing to market solutions for a wide variety of applications including presence detection, environmental sensors and industrial control. Omron strives to anticipate the future needs of engineers through its research and development facilities worldwide.

Check Also

Nexperia announces new ESD protection devices for high-speed interfaces in automotive applications

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, has announced a new range of ESD protection devices aimed …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom