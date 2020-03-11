OMC’s new hermetically-sealed FDE851HLBF infra-red fibre optic emitter optimises long-term reliability in challenging environments

OMC, the pioneer in optoelectronics design & manufacture, has released a hermetically-sealed 850nm fibre optic transmitter diode which delivers a high intensity output for coupling into multimode fibres even in challenging environments. Designed for applications where long term reliability is paramount, this device is highly specialised with very few similar products available on the market globally. It suits a wide range of fibre optic applications including datacomms, sensing, encoding, instrumentation and signalling, ensuring speed and integrity of signal over a long operating life.

The FDE851HLBF 850nm emitter features a hermetically-sealed TO-can body with glass optical window that helps protect the device internals from atmospheric conditions. The device features fast rise/fall times allowing high speed operation in the tens of MHz, and contains integral micro-optics which focus the beam to a very narrow point which delivers efficient coupling into multimode glass optical fibres as small as 50µm, achieving a typical launch power of 30µW at 100mA into 50/125 fibre.

Many fibre-optic emitters make use of a clear plastic cap which is pressed on to the device header. While this provides a degree of physical protection to the LED chip, wire-bond and internal optics, it is unusual for such a cap to provide a hermetic seal, meaning that the potential long-term effects of environmental characteristics such as humidity on the device internals must be carefully considered in applications where long service-life is important. By contrast, the hermetically sealed housing of the FDE851HLBF eliminates this variable, as air from the operational environment cannot reach the internal components.

For further information:

William Heath – Commercial Director, OMC

Tel: +44-1209-215424

Email: Heathw@omc-uk.com