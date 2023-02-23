OKW’s updated RAILTEC SUPPORT modular DIN Rail PCB holders

OKW’s RAILTEC SUPPORT open PCB holders for TH35, TH15 and G32 DIN rails are now available in light grey as standard.

They are part of OKW’s RAILTEC C range of DIN rail enclosures for automation, industry 4.0/Smart Factory, building and safety technology, and HVAC systems. Applications also include automatic timers, sensors, relays, signal distribution, lighting controls, subrack interfaces, electronics modules, amplifiers and transformers.

RAILTEC SUPPORT comprises a modular system of end sections and intermediate parts that make it quick and easy to create open PCB holders in different widths.

These PCB holders are moulded from PA6 FR (30), a tough, high-performance plastic that offers V-0 flammability protection. They are available in two versions to fit 72 mm and 107 mm PCBs.

The end sections are available with or without a DIN rail mounting foot, and in widths of 16, 17.5 and 27.5 mm. The intermediate parts fit to the end sections and can be snapped together in series to achieve the desired support width. They are also offered in widths of 16, 17.5 and 27.5 mm. A separate DIN rail mounting foot is available for the intermediate parts.

Accessories for RAILTEC SUPPORT include four wall suspension elements designed to fit the various end sections.

RAILTEC SUPPORT’s new light grey standard colour brings it into line with other RAILTEC C DIN rail enclosures. The RAILTEC C range includes fully enclosed housings in four versions, offering a choice of free through passage and ventilation options. All four versions can be assembled quickly with snap-in enclosure parts and swift installation of PCBs and terminals.

OKW can supply all RAILTEC C enclosures fully customised. Services include machining, printing, laser marking, and installation/assembly.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.com/en/Plastic-enclosures/Railtec-C.htm