OKW’s new SOLID-BOX plastic enclosures for industrial electronics

OKW has launched robust new SOLID-BOX plastic enclosures for desktop and wall-mount electronics in challenging industrial and outdoor locations.

With IK 08 impact protection, these IP 66/IP 67 sealed enclosures are ideal for a wide range of applications including plant and machine construction, HVAC, IoT/IIoT, smart factory/Industry 4.0, gateways, data loggers, ICT, electrical installations, measurement and control, agriculture and farming, sensor systems and safety engineering.

SOLID-BOX has a smart, highly polished finish. Flush-fitting snap-on trims conceal the tamperproof and corrosion-resistant Torx lid and fixing screws. The lid screws are captive. All the fixings are situated outside the sealed interior. Screw channels under the trims enable direct, concealed wall mounting. The enclosures can be installed ‘lid closed’ – protecting the seal and electronics.

A generous recess on the slightly bevelled lid can accommodate a large membrane keypad or product label, while the bottom section has two deeply recessed areas to protect connectors, switches and other interfaces. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs, DIN rails and mounting plates.

SOLID-BOX is available in three sizes: 115 (135 x 115 x 50 mm), 145 (180 x 145 x 60 mm) and 175 (225 x 175 x 70 mm). Mounting points on the rear of sizes 145 and 175 match the hole patterns of VESA MIS-D 75/100.

The enclosures are moulded from tough PC+ABS-FR (UL 94 V-0) with increased heat distortion temperature (Vicat/B 120 = 110°C) and chlorine- and bromine-free flame resistance. They are available in anthracite grey (RAL 7016) or light grey (RAL 7035) as standard.

Accessories for SOLID-BOX include top panel retainers, internal hinges (for regular opening), non-slip feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws (for PCBs or DIN rails). A range of compatible cable glands (M12 to M20) and cable bushings is also available.

OKW can supply SOLID-BOX fully customised. Services include CNC machining, printing and laser marking of logos and legends, decor foils, EMC shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

https://www.okw.com/en/Plastic-enclosures/Solid-Box.htm